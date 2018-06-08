Trump congratulates Capitals on Stanley Cup win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump congratulates Capitals on Stanley Cup win

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is congratulating the Washington Capitals hockey team for winning the Stanley Cup.

Trump is giving the team a shout out on his Twitter feed, singling out player Alex Ovechkin as "a true Superstar" and saying that the city is "popping." It's the first Stanley Cup championship for the Capitals, which beat the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular - a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time!"

