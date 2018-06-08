Arrest made in sexual battery near VCU campus

Surveillance images showed the suspect, who was later apprehended. (Source: VCU police)

VCU police have arrested a man accused of sexual battery.

Police say Jamelle Johnson, 27, grabbed a woman by the rear as she was walking on Broad Street near Laurel.

The incident happened June 3.

An officer recognized Johnson walking on Grace Street wearing the same clothes as seen in surveillance camera images.

Johnson is charged with assault. Police say he is not affiliated with the university.

