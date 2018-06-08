The Latest: Thiem starts well vs Cecchinato in semis - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Thiem starts well vs Cecchinato in semis

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates as he defeats Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

1:10 p.m

Marco Cecchinato has dropped his first service game against seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem in their French Open semifinal.

Thiem then held his serve at love for a 2-0 lead.

Cecchinato is bidding to become the first Italian to reach a men's final at a Grand Slam tournament since Adriano Panatta won the title in Paris 42 years ago.

12:45 p.m.

The boys' final at the French Open will pit top-seeded Sebastien Baez of Argentina against Chun Hsin Tseng from Taiwan.

Baez defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil 6-2, 6-2, while Tseng advanced past second-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-2, 7-5 in the semfinals.

11:45 a.m.

Rafael Nadal takes a 10-0 French Open semifinal record into his matchup at Roland Garros against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th major trophy in all.

Del Potro is playing in the French Open semifinals for the first time in nine years.

The other men's match is No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria against unseeded Marco Cecchinato (cheh-key-NAH'-toe) of Italy.

Thiem is appearing in the final four at Roland Garros for the third consecutive time.

Cecchinato had never won a Grand Slam match until this tournament. At No. 72, he is the lowest-ranked French Open semifinalist since 1999.

In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

