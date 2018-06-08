AP names Steven Sloan as news editor overseeing politics

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press on Friday named Steven Sloan as news editor overseeing political coverage, including the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential campaign.

Sloan will oversee AP's national reporting team and work closely with reporters in Washington, as well as around the United States. His appointment was announced by AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

"We're excited to have Steven taking on one of the most important jobs in political journalism," Pace said. "He's an experienced editor who is enthusiastic about politics, driven to break news and produce distinctive enterprise, and excited about the prospect of leveraging AP's resources not only in Washington, but in all 50 states."

Sloan joins the AP from CNN, where he most recently served as director of enterprise reporting in Washington. He also launched an award-winning digital magazine at CNN that combined long-form storytelling about politics, national security and culture with photography, graphics and animation.

During the 2016 campaign, Sloan was the managing editor for content at CNN Politics, overseeing a team of breaking news and enterprise reporters and editors covering the historic election.

Before joining CNN, Sloan was the congressional editor at POLITICO and a reporter at Bloomberg News. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in political science.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.