Nadal-del Potro, Thiem-Cecchinato in French Open semifinals

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates as he defeats Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal takes a 10-0 French Open semifinal record into his matchup at Roland Garros against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th major trophy in all.

Del Potro is playing in the French Open semifinals for the first time in nine years.

The other men's match is No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria against unseeded Marco Cecchinato (cheh-key-NAH'-toe) of Italy.

Thiem is appearing in the final four at Roland Garros for the third consecutive time.

Cecchinato had never won a Grand Slam match until this tournament. At No. 72, he is the lowest-ranked French Open semifinalist since 1999.

In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.

