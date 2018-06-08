16-year-old shot Friday morning in Gilpin Court

Police on the scene of a shooting early Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A 16-year-old boy was transported to VCU Medical Center after a shooting early Friday morning.

Police responded to St. James Street in Gilpin Court shortly before 1 a.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12