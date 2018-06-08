China's trade surplus with US grew, while global gap shrank - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China's trade surplus with US grew, while global gap shrank

BEIJING (AP) - China's political sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened in May from a year earlier, while its total global surplus shrank as imports accelerated.

Imports rose 26 percent from a year ago to $187.9 billion, up from April's 21.5 percent growth, customs data showed Friday. Exports rose 12.6 percent to $212.9 billion, little changed from the previous month's 12.9 percent.

China's trade gap with the United States widened by 12 percent to $24.6 billion. The country's global surplus narrowed by 39 percent to $24.9 billion.

"With global growth now past its peak, Chinese export growth is trending down," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. "But progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations raises hopes that a sharp downturn in shipments can be avoided."

President Donald Trump has threatened tariff hikes on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods in disputes over Beijing's trade surplus with the United States and technology policy.

Tension eased Thursday when the United States agreed to lift a ban on access to U.S. companies for a Chinese technology company, ZTE Corp. But the two sides still are embroiled in a broader dispute.

Beijing has cut import duties on automobiles and some consumer goods and to ease curbs on foreign ownership in its auto industry.

"Even if a trade war is avoided, Chinese trade growth is still likely to edge down over the coming year as the global economy loses momentum," said Evans-Pritchard.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:30:55 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:12:12 GMT
    Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

  • YouTube actor found stabbed to death in New York

    YouTube actor found stabbed to death in New York

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:11:03 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:12:10 GMT
    An actor who appeared in a YouTube crime show has been found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment.More >>
    An actor who appeared in a YouTube crime show has been found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment.More >>

  • Stormy Daniels' former attorney countersues porn actress

    Stormy Daniels' former attorney countersues porn actress

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:20:53 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:12:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly