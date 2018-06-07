Washington Capitals can clinch Stanley Cup in Gm 5 in Vegas

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Alex Ovechkin and his Caps are taking the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 series lead after three consecutive victories over the Vegas Golden Knights.

While past Washington teams have a long history of struggles in closeout games, these Caps have won all three of their potential closeout games. If they can do it again, the Caps will clinch the first championship in 43 NHL seasons for a franchise that began play in 1974.

The Knights began play only last year, but they've never lost four consecutive games. They won the Final opener, but have been outscored 12-5 since.

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.