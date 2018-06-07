'We're in a tough spot': ground collapse forces couple from home

A King William couple and their next door neighbors have been told to leave their homes, because the ground near the foundation is collapsing.More >>
Petersburg Police have charged two suspect in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
Richmond Police need your help to find the man who robbed someone near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood.More >>
The Galax Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area.More >>
Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by the NBC12 station on Thursday for a touching reunion.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Four people have been injured by wildlife at the national park in just over a month.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
A minor traffic stop brought the men together after nearly three decades.More >>
A Conway man has pleaded guilty to one charge of forced labor and admitted to using violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to compel an mentally-challenged man to work at his restaurant for over 100 hours a week without pay over a number of years.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
How the dog disappeared in the first place is still a mystery.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
