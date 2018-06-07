Richmond woman out $900 for tree removal work that hasn't happened

Amaya Cornvalius and Antonio Duperior-White are Petersburg High School seniors getting ready to graduate, yet they already both have college degrees.More >>
A King William couple and their next door neighbors have been told to leave their homes, because the ground near the foundation is collapsing.More >>
Petersburg Police have charged two suspect in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
Richmond Police need your help to find the man who robbed someone near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood.More >>
The Galax Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Four people have been injured by wildlife at the national park in just over a month.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
A manager at Primos Pizza recalled that 59-year-old Ricky Lee Adami had been acting strangely that day prior to putting rat poison into shredded cheese buckets.More >>
How the dog disappeared in the first place is still a mystery.More >>
A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the water behind the Beach Club resort in Gulf Shores.More >>
A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.More >>
