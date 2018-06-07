Lynx beat Mystics 88-80, snap 4-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Maya Moore added 19 points and the Minnesota Lynx snapped a four-game losing streak with an 88-80 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

Minnesota closed on an 11-3 run. Rebekkah Brunson sank a wide open 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock for an 82-77 lead, and Moore made six straight free throws to seal it.

Seimone Augustus added 16 points for Minnesota (3-5). She passed Katie Douglas and DeLisha Milton-Jones for 11th on the WNBA scoring list with 5,573 points.

Elena Delle Donne returned after missing four games with an illness for Washington (5-4), which lost three of those games. She scored eight points in 26 minutes.

Natasha Cloud led Washington (5-4) with 17 points, and Kristi Toliver had 15.

The game was moved ahead three hours to accommodate the Washington Capitals' watch party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals.

