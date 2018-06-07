Man shoves victim to ground, steals his wallet - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shoves victim to ground, steals his wallet

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Accommodation Street robbery suspect (Source: Richmond Police) Accommodation Street robbery suspect (Source: Richmond Police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police need your help to find the man who robbed someone near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood.

It happened May 11 at 6:30 a.m. on Accommodation Street. Police say the victim walked out of a convenience store, and the suspect pushed him to the ground and stole his wallet.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly