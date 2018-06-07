Man shoves victim to ground, steals his wallet

Richmond Police need your help to find the man who robbed someone near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood.

It happened May 11 at 6:30 a.m. on Accommodation Street. Police say the victim walked out of a convenience store, and the suspect pushed him to the ground and stole his wallet.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

