Missing Southwest VA woman may be in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Southwest VA woman may be in Richmond

Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1. (Source: Galax Police Department) Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1. (Source: Galax Police Department)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Galax Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area. 

Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1 leaving the Life Center of Galax - drug addiction treatment center. She told family members she had arranged a ride to Richmond. 

She has not been seen or heard from since.

She's 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. There's no information on what she was wearing or a vehicle description. 

If you've seen Pappas, contact the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Man shoves victim to ground, steals his wallet

    Man shoves victim to ground, steals his wallet

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:13:06 GMT
    Accommodation Street robbery suspect (Source: Richmond Police)Accommodation Street robbery suspect (Source: Richmond Police)

    Richmond Police need your help to find the man who robbed someone near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood. 

    More >>

    Richmond Police need your help to find the man who robbed someone near the city's Mosby Court neighborhood. 

    More >>

  • Missing Southwest VA woman may be in Richmond

    Missing Southwest VA woman may be in Richmond

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:49:55 GMT
    Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1. (Source: Galax Police Department)Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1. (Source: Galax Police Department)

    The Galax Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area. 

    More >>

    The Galax Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area. 

    More >>

  • Blind author writes how guide dog changed his life

    Blind author writes how guide dog changed his life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:21:21 GMT
    Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and guide dog Caitlyn (Source: NBC12)Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and guide dog Caitlyn (Source: NBC12)

    Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by the NBC12 station on Thursday for a touching reunion.

    More >>

    Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by the NBC12 station on Thursday for a touching reunion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly