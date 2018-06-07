Missing Southwest VA woman may be in Richmond

Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1. (Source: Galax Police Department)

The Galax Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area.

Jenna Marie Pappas was last seen on June 1 leaving the Life Center of Galax - drug addiction treatment center. She told family members she had arranged a ride to Richmond.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

She's 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. There's no information on what she was wearing or a vehicle description.

If you've seen Pappas, contact the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

