Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

The problem, which Facebook says it has fixed, is the latest privacy scandal for the world's largest social media company. The company said on Thursday the bug automatically suggested that users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted to "friends only" or another private setting.

Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, says the bug did not affect past posts. She added that Facebook is notifying users who posted publicly during the time the bug was active to review their posts.

The news follows a recent furor over Facebook's sharing of user data with device makers, including China's Huawei.

