Vehicle strikes several cars during pursuit; suspect arrested

The pursuit ended at the entrance of Arch Village. (Source: NBC12)

A man is in jail after police say he smashed into several vehicles during a pursuit on Thursday.

The chase started just before noon, when the vehicle sped past a Virginia State Police trooper at a work zone at Jahnke Road and Buford. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

The vehicle continued through Chesterfield "driving erratically, crossing over double solid lines, and striking four other passenger vehicles in the process," according to police.

The suspect hit a vehicle on Courthouse Road, one at the intersection of S. Arch Road and Reams Road, and two at N. Arch Road and Arboretum Parkway. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle at the entrance of Arch Village and tried to run, but he was quickly taken into custody.

The 25-year-old suspect has not been identified at this time. He is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

