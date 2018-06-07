Richmond schools offers eye exams, free glasses to students

The Galaxy Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area.More >>
The Galaxy Police Department in Southwest Virginia says a 26-year-old missing woman may be in the Richmond area.More >>
Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by the NBC12 station on Thursday for a touching reunion.More >>
Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by the NBC12 station on Thursday for a touching reunion.More >>
Through a partnership with two non-profits, more than 12,000 students were tested and more than 4,000 were referred for eye exams.More >>
Through a partnership with two non-profits, more than 12,000 students were tested and more than 4,000 were referred for eye exams.More >>
Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.More >>
Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.More >>
The community gathered Thursday to honor the lives of fallen firefighters and EMS first responders across Richmond.More >>
The community gathered Thursday to honor the lives of fallen firefighters and EMS first responders across Richmond.More >>