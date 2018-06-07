Richmond schools offers eye exams, free glasses to students

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined school leaders to discuss results from vision screenings that were conducted at every school in Richmond Public Schools (RPS) this year.

Through a partnership with two non-profits, more than 12,000 students were tested and more than 4,000 were referred for eye exams.

There are 57 classrooms in RPS, where more than half of the students were found to have vision problems that impact their ability to learn. City leaders say this program is aimed at getting those problems fixed.

"Imagine you're seven years old, and you're sitting in class and you can't recognize your friends and you can't see what's on the board," said Superintendent Jason Kamras. "Having those glasses changes everything for them. Not only are they going to learn more, they're going to feel better. Be able to communicate with their friends better. It's a huge win for our kids."

"If you can't see, you can't read. If you can't read, you can't achieve. So we're trying to close the gap," said Stoney.

This year alone, more than 1,200 RPS students received glasses free of charge.

