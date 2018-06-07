Virginia governor signs budget, Medicaid expansion

Lawmakers joined at the Capitol for Gov. Ralph Northam's signing of the budget. (Source: NBC12)

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a new state budget that expands Medicaid to as many as 400,000 low-income adults.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation Thursday on the steps outside the state Capitol. He said the bipartisan compromise on Medicaid expansion is a stark contrast to the "chaos and partisan warfare" in national politics.

The General Assembly voted last week to approve the budget with Medicaid expansion. The vote ended a long-running partisan stalemate over the issue, with several Republicans joining Democrats to support the measure.

A tally from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Virginia will become the 33rd state to approve Medicaid expansion. Expanding Medicaid was a key provision of the Affordable Care Act pushed by former President Barack Obama.

