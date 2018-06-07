Community remembers firefighters who have died since 1854

The community gathered Thursday to honor the lives of fallen firefighters and EMS first responders across Richmond.

The Richmond Fire Department’s chief gave remarks, remembering the 57 first responders from Central Virginia who have lost their lives since 1854.

Thank you to each fallen firefighter for their tremendous sacrifice in keeping us safe and saving lives.

