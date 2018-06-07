Blind author writes how guide dog changed his life

Not having seen each other in two years, Caitlyn covered Cathy and Les with kisses. (Source: NBC12)

Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by the NBC12 station on Thursday for a touching reunion.

Caitlyn was raised in Richmond by Cathy and Les Foldesi for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Not having seen each other in two years, Caitlyn covered Cathy and Les with kisses.

"More kisses, more kisses, thank you, thank you, thank you, oh my goodness! I think it finally registered," Cathy Foldesi said laughing, as Caitlyn licked her face.

Kuusisto is in town from New York to sign his new book, Have Dog, Will Travel, A Poet's Journey. He describes it as a love story about his first guide dog, Corky, who gave him the freedom to travel the country.

"The more fun and curious life becomes, the more interesting you become as a human being, including as I talk about in the book, you even have the ability to get creatively lost and learn something, right, to wander into a strange part of town and meet people," said Kuusisto.

You can meet Kuusisto and his current guide dog Caitlyn at his book signing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain Book Store at 1312 East Cary Street in Richmond.

