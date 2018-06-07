Blind author & poet writes how guide dog changed his life

We had a touching, surprise reunion here at the station today.

Blind author and poet Steve Kuusisto and his guide dog, Caitlyn, stopped by. Caitlyn was raised in Richmond by Cathy and Les Foldesi for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Not having seen each other in two years, Caitlyn covered Cathy and Les with kisses.

Reacted Cathy Foldesi, "More kisses, more kisses, thank you, thank you, thank you, oh my goodness! I think it finally registered," she said laughing, as Caitlyn licked her face.

Kuusisto is in town from New York to sign his new book, Have Dog, Will Travel, A Poet's Journey. He describes it as a love story about his first guide dog, Corky, who gave him the freedom travel the country.

Said Kuusisto, "The more fun and curious life becomes, the more interesting you become as a human being, including as I talk about in the book, you even have the ability to get creatively lost and learn something, right, to wander into a strange part of town and meet people."

You can meet Steve Kuusisto and his current guide dog Caitlyn at his book signing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain Book Store at 1312 East Cary Street in Richmond.