Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

By the Associated Press

Google pledges that it will not use artificial intelligence in applications related to weapons or surveillance, part of a new set of principles designed to govern how it uses AI.

Those principles, released by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, commit Google to building AI applications that are "socially beneficial," that avoid creating or reinforcing bias and that are accountable to people.

The announcement follows Google's reported decision not to renew a Pentagon contract in which its AI technology helped analyze drone footage.

Google recently announced Duplex, a human-sounding digital concierge that booked appointments with human receptionists in a May demonstration.

Some ethicists were concerned that call recipients could be duped into thinking the robot was human. Google has said Duplex will identify itself so that wouldn't happen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ex-TV chef contestant accused of poisoning neighbor's tree

    Ex-TV chef contestant accused of poisoning neighbor's tree

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:10:58 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:01:01 GMT
    A onetime contestant on reality show "Top Chef" has been arrested on charges he poisoned his neighbor's giant maple tree that's now in danger of dying.More >>
    A onetime contestant on reality show "Top Chef" has been arrested on charges he poisoned his neighbor's giant maple tree that's now in danger of dying.More >>

  • Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:50:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:53:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>

  • Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

    Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:20:53 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:51:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly