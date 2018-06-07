Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

Tiger Woods will play the opening two rounds of the U.S. Open with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, which feels like a grouping of Nos. 1-2-3 in the world.

Except that Woods is No. 80.

The USGA released its tee times for the U.S. Open next week at Shinnecock Hills, and it offered two stacked groups for the morning and afternoon. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy tee off together in the morning of the first round. Woods, Johnson and Thomas are together in the afternoon.

Woods has been out of golf for most of the past two years and his world ranking fell out of the top 1,000. He has slowly been working his way back, with a pair of top 10s in his nine starts this year.

