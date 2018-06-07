GRTC to add Ashland stop to Kings Dominion route

GRTC is adding a stop to its Kings Dominion route to benefit Ashland residents. (Source: NBC12)

While Richmond gets ready for GRTC changes later this month, a new stop is also coming to residents of Ashland to help them get to Kings Dominion.

A new stop on the Kings Dominion Express 102X will service the town beginning Sunday, June 24.

"This route adjustment provides a direct way for employees and riders from Ashland to conveniently connect with jobs or entertainment at Kings Dominion seasonally between spring and fall," GRTC said in a news release on Thursday.

Passengers will board the Express 102X at a new stop on Junction Drive in front of the Roses department store at the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

Service will continue onward to Kings Dominion, then return to Ashland and proceed south to Downtown Richmond.

"Our service allows guests of Kings Dominion to enjoy a convenient ride to and from the park," said GRTC's CEO David Green. "We also enable Kings Dominion employees to reliably get to and from work, and we are glad to welcome Ashland riders aboard later this month."

The fare for Kings Dominion employees will be $3 per trip. The general public fare is $5 per trip.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12