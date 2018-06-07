GRTC to add Ashland stop to Kings Dominion route

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Virginia woman was rattled when a snake slithered out of her car vent and disappeared into the depths of her SUV.More >>
While Richmond gets ready for GRTC changes later this month, a new stop is also coming to residents of Ashland to help them get to Kings Dominion.More >>
Simple steps can ease the financial and legal headaches that come on top of the grief of losing a parent.More >>
New York police say a 2-year-old Long Island boy and the father suspected of abducting him are believed dead in Virginia.More >>
A minor traffic stop brought the men together after nearly three decades.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
