Google stops political ads in Washington following lawsuit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Google stops political ads in Washington following lawsuit

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a sign on a building is shown at Google Inc. campus in Kirkland, Wash. Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes to the state's campaign-fi... (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a sign on a building is shown at Google Inc. campus in Kirkland, Wash. Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes to the state's campaign-fi...
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, signs for Google are seen on its campus during an opening for a new building in Kirkland, Wash. Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes ... (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, signs for Google are seen on its campus during an opening for a new building in Kirkland, Wash. Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes ...
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this March 9, 2017, file photo, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference in Seattle. Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes to the st... (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this March 9, 2017, file photo, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference in Seattle. Google has stopped accepting political ads in Washington on the same day changes to the st...

SEATTLE (AP) - Google stopped accepting political ads in Washington state Thursday, the same day changes to the state's campaign-finance reporting requirements and enforcement procedures took effect.

The company took action days after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the company, along with Facebook, saying the tech firms are not obeying state law on political-ad transparency.

Google will reject ads related to ballot measures and state and local elections, and will send notifications to affected advertisers, The Seattle Times reported.

The state Public Disclosure Commission issued regulations related to the new law and passed an emergency rule that clarified that digital ad companies like Google are subject to state law requiring them to maintain publicly available information about political ads, just like television stations and other media.

"We take transparency and disclosure of political ads very seriously which is why we have decided to pause state and local election ads in Washington, starting June 7, while we assess the amended campaign disclosure law and ensure that our systems are built to comply with the new requirements," Google spokeswoman Alex Brasov wrote in an emailed statement.

Two lawsuits filed in King County Superior Court Monday said the companies have for years been in violation of the law that requires them to keep detailed records about who is paying for online political ads on their platforms.

"In the same way everyone else has to play by our rules, so too do Google and Facebook. In our view the law is pretty clear on this point," Ferguson told the paper in a previous interview. "I understand this is a hassle for them, but I think the voters of our state have made it clear they expect transparency in this area."

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ex-TV chef contestant accused of poisoning neighbor's tree

    Ex-TV chef contestant accused of poisoning neighbor's tree

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:10:58 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:01:01 GMT
    A onetime contestant on reality show "Top Chef" has been arrested on charges he poisoned his neighbor's giant maple tree that's now in danger of dying.More >>
    A onetime contestant on reality show "Top Chef" has been arrested on charges he poisoned his neighbor's giant maple tree that's now in danger of dying.More >>

  • Movie of Miranda's 'In the Heights' set for summer 2020

    Movie of Miranda's 'In the Heights' set for summer 2020

    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:00:53 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:02:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, Karen Olivo, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a number from the musical "In the Heights" at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the ...(AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, Karen Olivo, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a number from the musical "In the Heights" at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the ...
    Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical "In the Heights" will hit theaters in 2020 as a summer-event movie.More >>
    Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical "In the Heights" will hit theaters in 2020 as a summer-event movie.More >>

  • Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:50:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:53:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly