Norfolk airport ties number of guns found in all of 2017

Guns must be checked at the airline counter and kept unloaded in a locked case.

The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. (Source: TSA)

The number of guns confiscated at Norfolk International Airport has already equaled that of 2017, and the year is barely five months old.

A man from Gettysburg, PA, was found to have a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his carry-on bag June 6. The find came two days after another loaded gun was found.

That brings the total number of guns found at the airport this year to 10.

There were 10 guns found in carry-on luggage in all of 2017. Since 2013, the most number of guns found in a single year was 16 in 2015.

Firearms are not allowed on planes in carry-on luggage regardless of the permits the passenger has.

All firearms must be stored unloaded in a locked case and be declared in checked baggage at the airline check-in counter.

