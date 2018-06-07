Mike Scioscia says managing Ohtani has been easy so far - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mike Scioscia says managing Ohtani has been easy so far

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, hits a single to right with Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and home plate umpire Gabe Morales, left, watching during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., ... (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, hits a single to right with Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and home plate umpire Gabe Morales, left, watching during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., ...
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani gestures back after he scores on a single by Mike Trout with Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy walking back to the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against in An... (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani gestures back after he scores on a single by Mike Trout with Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy walking back to the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against in An...
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in two sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday,... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in two sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday,...
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2...

By The Associated Press

Mike Scioscia says managing Shohei Ohtani has been easy so far, as a baseball experiment unlike any other continues for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels manager appeared on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" show to talk about handling the Japanese star. He also discusses his first major league hit with co-hosts Tim Dahlberg and Jim Litke and says he doesn't think there's anything wrong with the way baseball is being played these days.

Dahlberg and Litke disagree, and make some suggestions that could make baseball more relevant to the younger generation. They include shortening games, limiting pitching changes and calling strikes between the letters and knees, as the rules specify.

The latest edition of the podcast takes listeners to France to listen to AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich discuss the injury that derailed Serena Williams, and to Cleveland where the AP's Tim Reynolds weighs in on whether the Cavaliers have any chance of turning their NBA finals series around.

There's also hockey talk with the AP's Stephen Whyno from the Stanley Cup finals series, and a discussion of the merits - of lack thereof - of bare knuckle fighting.

And, back on the show after a brief absence is a discussion of Korean barbeque.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

    Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:20:53 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:03:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>
    President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.More >>

  • Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:52:06 GMT
    Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

  • Underwood makes history again, Shelton wins top CMT Award

    Underwood makes history again, Shelton wins top CMT Award

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-06 14:41:28 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:52:03 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood has...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood has...
    Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards.More >>
    Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly