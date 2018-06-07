Glass doors, window damaged by possible BB gun at Henrico school

The Henrico Police Department is investigating an incident at Glen Allen High School in which glass doors and a window were damaged by what is believed to be a BB or pellet gun.

Henrico County Public Schools officials sent a message to parents saying the damage was discovered Thursday morning near the bus loop.

"We are currently reviewing surveillance footage to figure out with certainty what occurred, and to see if we can identify the person or people responsible," school officials said in the message. "Be assured that we will take appropriate action against the person or people responsible."

The school day is operating as normal, "and the students and staff are safe," school officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Henrico Schools at 804-501-3300.

