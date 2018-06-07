3 swimmers die in 4 days in the Outer Banks

Three people have died in the Outer Banks this week. (Soure: file photo)

Two swimmers died hours apart from each in other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.

The National Park Service says both men were 55 years old. One man was from Benson, North Carolina; the other man was from North Brookfield, Massachusetts.

"Today has been a very hard day at Cape Hatteras National Seashore," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. "Our staff offer our sincere condolences for the loss of two visitors. We urge everyone to be very careful when swimming in the Atlantic Ocean."

Earlier this week, on Sunday, a 79-year-old Pennsylvania man was found dead in the ocean in the Outer Banks.

Officials say rip currents may have been a factor in the deaths.

