Special Olympics set for June 8-9 in Richmond

A "spectator triathlon" will be part of the Special Olympics. (Source: Special Olympics of Virginia)

More than 1,500 athletes will compete in various events, including swimming, tennis, bowling, softball and track and field in the Special Olympics of Virginia on June 8-9.

To read more about the event, see 12AboutTown.

Organizers are calling the event an opportunity for a "spectator triathlon."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12