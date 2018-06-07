Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File). FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign for the ZTE booth is seen at the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile phone trade show in Barcelona, Spain. The United States has reached a deal with the Chin... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File). FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign for the ZTE booth is seen at the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile phone trade show in Barcelona, Spain. The United States has reached a deal with the Chin...

NEW YORK (AP) - The United States and China have reached a deal that allows the Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. to stay in business in exchange for paying an additional $1 billion in fines and agreeing to let U.S. regulators monitor its operations.

The fine comes on top of a roughly $1 billion penalty ZTE has already paid for having sold equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that ZTE must also put $400 million in escrow - a sum that it would forfeit if it violated Thursday's agreement.

In addition, Ross said that a compliance team chosen by the United States will be embedded at ZTE and that the Chinese company must change its board and executive team within 30 days.

In April, the Commerce Department blocked ZTE from importing American components for seven years, having concluded that it had deceived U.S. regulators after it settled charges last year of violating sanctions that were imposed against Iran and North Korea. The decision amounted to a death sentence to ZTE, which relies on U.S. parts and which announced that it was halting operations. The ban also hurt American companies that supply ZTE.

President Donald Trump has drawn criticism from members of Congress for trying to reach a deal to save ZTE and the jobs it provides to Chinese workers. The president was seen as going easy on the Chinese company in the midst of trade talks over, among other things, Beijing's strong-arm efforts to appropriate American technology.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York immediately responded to Thursday's announcement: "Despite his tough talk, this deal with ZTE proves the president just shoots blanks."

Still, the resolution of the ZTE case may clear the way for the United States to make progress in its trade talks with China. The two countries have threatened to impose tariffs on up to $200 billion worth of each other's products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:42:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:51:23 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...

    Alice Marie Johnson, 63, had spent more than two decades behind bars, serving life without parole for drug offenses.

    More >>

    Alice Marie Johnson, 63, had spent more than two decades behind bars, serving life without parole for drug offenses.

    More >>

  • Trump signs bill to expand private care at troubled VA

    Trump signs bill to expand private care at troubled VA

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:30:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:51:12 GMT
    Trump praised the legislation as fulfilling his pledge to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: CNN)Trump praised the legislation as fulfilling his pledge to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump will soon be signing a bill that would expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will soon be signing a bill that would expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

    More >>

  • Revised Medicaid work requirement bill moves in Michigan

    Revised Medicaid work requirement bill moves in Michigan

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:51:10 GMT
    A revised Medicaid work requirement bill is advancing in Michigan's Legislature.More >>
    A revised Medicaid work requirement bill is advancing in Michigan's Legislature.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly