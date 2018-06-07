Casual fashion driving growth in luxury goods industry - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Casual fashion driving growth in luxury goods industry

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). A model wears a creation part of Gucci's women Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Casual luxury is driving global sales, forecast to grow 6 percent this year, as high-end... (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). A model wears a creation part of Gucci's women Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Casual luxury is driving global sales, forecast to grow 6 percent this year, as high-end...
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, a model wears a creation for Missoni men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy. Casual luxury is driving global sales, for... (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, a model wears a creation for Missoni men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy. Casual luxury is driving global sales, for...
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, a model wears a creation for Marni women's Spring-Summer 2016 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Casual luxury is driving ... (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, a model wears a creation for Marni women's Spring-Summer 2016 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Casual luxury is driving ...

By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) - Casual luxury is driving global sales of high-end apparel, footwear and handbags as big-spending consumers look for low-brow statements in T-shirts, sneakers and rubber sliders, according to a study by consultancy Bain released Thursday.

The casual trend is driven by Millennials, with help also from their comfort-seeking parents and the next generation of consumers, teens, said Bain partner Claudia D'Arpizio, who led the study for the Altagamma association of Italian high-end producers. It is helping boost sales of personal luxury items including apparel, footwear and handbags, to upwards of 280 billion euros (329 billion), up 8 percent from 260 billion euros in 2017.

China is forecast to post stunning growth of 20-22 percent this year, as traditionally higher prices there come more into line with prices overseas, D'Arpizio said. At the same time, the Chinese customer base is growing.

While a strong euro is penalizing sales to tourists in Europe, local consumers are filling the void to keep the market steady with a projected growth of 2-4 percent. The United States, conversely, is benefiting from a weaker dollar and tourist spending for a forecast of 3-5-percent growth.

Younger consumers who had long been "detached" from luxury are now buying individual elements that appeal to them - say, sneakers or T-shirts - and not whole collections at a time.

"The really-growing brands now beating the market are the ones already hooking these teenagers. This is the first time this is happening in the history of luxury, that some brands are becoming so appealing to young consumers," D'Arpizio said.

Some of that is due to the power of social media like Instagram, which act as a newsfeed for brands and give a sense of urgency to fashion trends, she said.

The demand for casual and street wear has helped luxury producers by giving them a new creative outlet - such as luxury Birkenstock-style footwear. And it is also giving household names like Fila, Nike, Adidas and Birkenstock more access to big-spending consumers of luxury goods, D'Arpizio said.

The result also means that apparel is growing less than accessories, because evening and formal wear - still a significant part of many fashion house collections - are less in demand than casual elements, D'Arpizio said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:50:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-06-07 13:13:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>

  • Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:00:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-06-07 13:12:25 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>

  • Underwood makes history again, Shelton wins top CMT Award

    Underwood makes history again, Shelton wins top CMT Award

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-06 14:41:28 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-06-07 13:12:21 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood has...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood has...
    Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards.More >>
    Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly