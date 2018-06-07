NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 7

Here’s a quick look at your Thursday morning news:
Here's a quick look at your Thursday morning news.
Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 73-year-old man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Coaches say the additional funding will not only provide better equipment to athletes, it will inspire them to do better in school.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake's head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile's tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Officials with Canada's transportation department are investigating the incident.
TSA orders checkpoint shut down, travelers evacuated at Houston's William P. Hobby Airport.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
Kapoho Bay is gone. Wiped out. Completely filled in with lava.
