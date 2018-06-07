NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 7 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 7

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
(WWBT) -

Here’s a quick look at your Thursday morning news:

What’s Going On?

A Thing to Know:

  • It will be safe to swim in the James River, well, probably never, but the immediately danger should be gone in about a week or so.

How’s the Weather?

  • Remember how nice and beautiful it was yesterday? Well, if you forgot, just walk outside today.

What Day is It?

Say What?

  • President Donald Trump reportedly asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if Canada burned down the White House. FYI, it didn’t.

Did You See the Game?

  • FREE TACOS!!!!!! Golden State has a 3-0 lead over Cleveland, and everyone can get a free taco.

Adoptable Animal(s)

A debonair pair.

Final Thought:

"Feed me. Or feed me TO something. I just want to be part of the food chain." – Al Bundy

