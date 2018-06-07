Man dies after shooting near VA hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man dies after shooting near VA hospital

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Two men were shot, and one died at the scene. (Source: NBC12) Two men were shot, and one died at the scene. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

One man is dead after a shooting on Richmond’s south side late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with injuries authorities say are survivable.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects, and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after shooting near VA hospital

    Man dies after shooting near VA hospital

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-06-07 09:23:44 GMT
    Two men were shot, and one died at the scene. (Source: NBC12)Two men were shot, and one died at the scene. (Source: NBC12)

    Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

    More >>

    Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

    More >>

  • Coaches: RPS funding increase for athletics is a 'game changer'

    Coaches: RPS funding increase for athletics is a 'game changer'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:01:26 GMT
    Richmond Public Schools is doubling funding for athletics. (Source: NBC12)Richmond Public Schools is doubling funding for athletics. (Source: NBC12)
    Richmond Public Schools is doubling funding for athletics. (Source: NBC12)Richmond Public Schools is doubling funding for athletics. (Source: NBC12)

    Coaches say the additional funding will not only provide better equipment to athletes, it will inspire them to do better in school.

    More >>

    Coaches say the additional funding will not only provide better equipment to athletes, it will inspire them to do better in school.

    More >>

  • Man on a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states

    Man on a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:21:29 GMT
    Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing lawns for the elderly and disabled across the country. (Source: NBC12)Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing lawns for the elderly and disabled across the country. (Source: NBC12)
    Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing lawns for the elderly and disabled across the country. (Source: NBC12)Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing lawns for the elderly and disabled across the country. (Source: NBC12)

    "I'm going to all 50 states, mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," said Smith Jr.

    More >>

    "I'm going to all 50 states, mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," said Smith Jr.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly