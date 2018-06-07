Man dies after shooting near VA hospital

Two men were shot, and one died at the scene. (Source: NBC12)

One man is dead after a shooting on Richmond’s south side late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with injuries authorities say are survivable.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects, and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

