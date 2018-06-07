Theresa May in showdown with ministers on Ireland border

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street.

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a showdown with senior ministers amid opposition to her proposal for avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland after the U.K. leaves the European Union.

Thursday's meeting comes amid reports that Brexit Secretary David Davis is considering resignation because he fears May's plan could force Britain to follow EU trade rules indefinitely.

The debate centers on "backstop" arrangements that would be implemented if Britain and the EU fail to agree on a broader trade deal. The goal is to ensure the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains open after Brexit to protect economic links and the peace process.

May's proposal would align British trade rules with those of the EU until a permanent deal is worked out.

