Ohtani exits early again with blister on pitching hand - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ohtani exits early again with blister on pitching hand

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, third from right, is removed from the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, third from right, is removed from the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, leaves the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, leaves the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani leaves the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani leaves the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani was removed from his start for the Los Angeles Angels after four innings Wednesday night because of a blister on his pitching hand.

It was the second time this season Ohtani left a game due to a blister on his right middle finger. He gave up three runs in two innings before exiting against Boston on April 17, but did not miss his next turn in the rotation.

This time, Ohtani allowed one run on four hits and three walks during Los Angeles' 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. He struck out four but did not get a decision.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia did not believe Ohtani's blister was as bad as the one against the Red Sox. However, the skipper refused to commit when asked if Ohtani would be able to make his next start as scheduled.

The two-way rookie star from Japan warmed up to start the fifth inning, but catcher Martin Maldonado called for a trainer. Scioscia also went to the mound to check on Ohtani, who eventually walked back to the dugout.

"Bottom line is he started to feel it and it was time to get him out," Scioscia said.

Scioscia grew concerned when Ohtani's secondary pitches started to become less effective in the third and fourth.

"When we came in, you could just see the beginnings of (a blister) and we obviously didn't want it to get past that," Scioscia said.

Royals manager Ned Yost was still impressed seeing Ohtani up close, praising his ability to mix pitches even as the blister became an issue.

"He was throwing his fastball 97, 98 mph, with a good slider and a good split. I'd sure hate to see him when he's at his best," Yost said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Samantha Bee is back, both angry and apologetic

    Samantha Bee is back, both angry and apologetic

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:20:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:41:10 GMT
    Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," is interviewed at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," is interviewed at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Comedian Samantha Bee is back on television, saying she's angry that the controversy over her use of a crude epithet to describe Ivanka Trump distracted from more important issues.

    More >>

    Comedian Samantha Bee is back on television, saying she's angry that the controversy over her use of a crude epithet to describe Ivanka Trump distracted from more important issues.

    More >>

  • Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:50:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:13:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>

  • Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:00:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:44:22 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly