Durant has 43, Warriors take 3-0 NBA Finals lead over Cavs

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer for emphasis in the final minute, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep and their third title in four years.

Durant stood motionless after dropping his 33-footer, which gave the Warriors a 106-100 lead and effectively ended the fourth straight finals matchup between the rivals.

Golden State will have four chances to wrap up its championship starting with Game 4 on Friday night.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavs, who have fallen into a hole in which no team has ever emerged. In NBA playoff history, teams down 3-0 are 0-131.

The Warriors won despite a 3-of-16 shooting performance from Stephen Curry.

