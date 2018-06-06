Durant has 43, Warriors take 3-0 NBA Finals lead over Cavs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Durant has 43, Warriors take 3-0 NBA Finals lead over Cavs

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
(Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots over Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots over Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool). Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, right, during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool). Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, right, during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool). Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green dunks during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool). Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green dunks during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
(Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots as Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee watches during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots as Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee watches during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer for emphasis in the final minute, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep and their third title in four years.

Durant stood motionless after dropping his 33-footer, which gave the Warriors a 106-100 lead and effectively ended the fourth straight finals matchup between the rivals.

Golden State will have four chances to wrap up its championship starting with Game 4 on Friday night.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavs, who have fallen into a hole in which no team has ever emerged. In NBA playoff history, teams down 3-0 are 0-131.

The Warriors won despite a 3-of-16 shooting performance from Stephen Curry.

