HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Chippenham Trauma Center

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch, we're talking about the Chippenham Trauma Center designation.

A Trauma Center has specialized equipment and staff to administer medical care to people suffering from traumatic injuries, such as falls, car crashes, or gunshot wounds.

There are various levels, and the highest levels of trauma centers have access to specialist, medical and nursing care - including emergency medicine and critical care.

Director of Trauma and EMS Services and Registered Nurse Heather Davis breaks down the importance of the Chippenham Trauma Center designation.

Trauma centers are needed more now than ever considering the spike in gun violence and mass shootings. This specialized trauma care has a direct impact on whether people with trauma injuries live or die.

"Quick access to trauma care is the key to survival," says Davis. "Ages one to 46, trauma is the leading cause of mortality. So, quick access to those trauma centers is crucial. Chippenham Hospital is a designated level 2 trauma center in the state of Virginia, as well as an ACS level two designated trauma center for national accreditation. We absolutely have the capabilities with surgical specialties being in house 24-7 and an operating team being in house 24-7 as well."

She also says most of their trauma and critical care surgeons have 20 years of experience and are certified by two different specialty boards.

