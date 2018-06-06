Chesterfield Police respond to barricade situation

Police responded to a barricade situation in Chesterfield on Wednesday. (Source: RNN)

There is a heavy police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood Wednesday night, due to a barricade situation.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a home on Mountain Pine Boulevard, off Hicks Road, for an armed man making threats to himself.

No one else is in the home.

