Chesterfield Police respond to barricade situation

There is a heavy police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood Wednesday night, due to a barricade situation.More >>
Police say Emily Adkins nearly hit officers while attempting to flee in a vehicle at the Suburban Hotel on West Hundred Road.More >>
Police initially classified Clavier’s death as accidental before ruling it undetermined. Now, it is being reclassified as a homicide.More >>
The Families First program works with first-time parents to provide resources in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.More >>
Virginia State Police said Polly Elaine Bryant, 87, of Moyock, NC, died after the vehicle she was driving overturned on Route 288 Monday afternoon.More >>
