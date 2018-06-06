Smith-Pelly to skip White House visit if Caps win Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Smith-Pelly to skip White House visit if Caps win Cup

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, ... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, ...
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal as he skates past the Vegas Golden Knights bench during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal as he skates past the Vegas Golden Knights bench during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2...
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File). FILE - At left, in an April 19, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff game, in Columbus, Ohio. At right, in a ... (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File). FILE - At left, in an April 19, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff game, in Columbus, Ohio. At right, in a ...
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Count out Devante Smith-Pelly if the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup and are invited to the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump.

"The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist," Canada's Postmedia quoted Smith-Pelly as saying Wednesday as the Capitals prepared for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. "Some of the things he's said are pretty gross. I'm not too into politics, so I don't know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don't agree with. It hasn't come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up."

Smith-Pelly, one of two black Capitals players, is from the Toronto area. He spoke two days after Trump canceled the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and a day after NBA stars LeBron James and Curry both said they wouldn't visit.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, and can hoist the Cup on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Smith-Pelly has scored in the last two games of the finals and had six goals - two of them winners - and an assist in the playoffs. He had seven goals in 75 games in the regular season.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:50:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:35:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>

  • Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:00:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:34:13 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>

  • J.J. Abrams, Bareilles team for Apple series 'Little Voice'

    J.J. Abrams, Bareilles team for Apple series 'Little Voice'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-06 16:40:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:31:25 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows filmmaker J.J. Abrams at HBO's Night of Too Many Stars in New York on Nov. 18, 2017, left, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles at Tribeca Talks with John Legend during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows filmmaker J.J. Abrams at HBO's Night of Too Many Stars in New York on Nov. 18, 2017, left, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles at Tribeca Talks with John Legend during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York...
    Amazon is ordering a comedy-drama series from J.J. Abrams that will include original music by Sara Bareilles.More >>
    Amazon is ordering a comedy-drama series from J.J. Abrams that will include original music by Sara Bareilles.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly