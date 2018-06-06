Smith-Pelly to skip White House visit if Caps win Cup

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2...

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File). FILE - At left, in an April 19, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff game, in Columbus, Ohio. At right, in a ...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal as he skates past the Vegas Golden Knights bench during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, ...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Count out Devante Smith-Pelly if the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup and are invited to the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump.

"The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist," Canada's Postmedia quoted Smith-Pelly as saying Wednesday as the Capitals prepared for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. "Some of the things he's said are pretty gross. I'm not too into politics, so I don't know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don't agree with. It hasn't come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up."

Smith-Pelly, one of two black Capitals players, is from the Toronto area. He spoke two days after Trump canceled the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and a day after NBA stars LeBron James and Curry both said they wouldn't visit.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, and can hoist the Cup on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Smith-Pelly has scored in the last two games of the finals and had six goals - two of them winners - and an assist in the playoffs. He had seven goals in 75 games in the regular season.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.