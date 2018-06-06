Man on a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states

"I'm going to all 50 states, mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," said Smith Jr.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Police say Emily Adkins nearly hit officers while attempting to flee in a vehicle at the Suburban Hotel on West Hundred Road.More >>
New York police say a 2-year-old Long Island boy and the father suspected of abducting him are believed dead in Virginia.More >>
Shirley Love and her husband had new wood floors installed in their Richmond home in January of 2017. The work was done by Empire Today, but as time passed, the family noticed something.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
A Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children detective took the stand Wednesday to answer questions from the prosecution and defense regarding the case against Yvonne Gonzales.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
