Man on a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states

One man is on a mission to cut at least one lawn in all 50 states this summer for free.

Rodney Smith Jr. made his way to Richmond on Wednesday to check Virginia off his list.

"Something as simple as pushing someones lawn can make someone's day," said Smith Jr.

He is doing it the old fashion way, pushing his lawn mover in yards across the country.

"I'm going to all 50 states, mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," said Smith Jr.

The Alabama man started his 50-state challenge in Wisconsin.

Smith Jr. isn't doing this alone - he started a 50-yard challenge for children to join in.

"We have 130 kids taking part in this challenge. One in Canada and seven in Bermuda, England," said Smith Jr.

Mowing in Richmond makes Virginia his 20th state. Smith Jr. is on the Northside, cutting grass for Patrica Woolridge.

"It just been a really rough year," said Patrica Woolridge.

Just a few months ago, she lost her husband.

"We used to work on the yard and things together. Now, I don't have my partner to do that," said Woolridge. "To have it getting overgrown and out of control has been difficult to see, so this will make a big impact."

As Smith Jr. finishes each yard, his energy gets refueled.

"I'm making their day. It makes me continue doing what I'm doing," said Smith Jr.

He's not just filling up bags with grass - he's filling hearts with hope, state by state.

"It's so inspirational. It gives you hope for the future," said Woolridge.

