Shareholders reject bid to link Google diversity to exec pay - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shareholders reject bid to link Google diversity to exec pay

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Google parent Alphabet Inc. has rejected several shareholder proposals aimed at linked executive pay ... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Google parent Alphabet Inc. has rejected several shareholder proposals aimed at linked executive pay ...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) - Shareholders of Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Wednesday rejected several proposals aimed at linking executive pay to diversity goals, being more open about lobbying, narrowing the gender-pay gap, and weakening the grip founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have on company voting stock.

The rejection was not a surprise given the company had declared itself opposed to the proposals - in many cases because it said it is addressing the broader issues in other ways - and because Page and Brin control 51 percent of the voting power.

But the proposals reflected the increasing concern about the search giant's huge influence on technology and its impact on society. Some Google employees came out in favor of the diversity proposal, including Irene Knapp, a Google engineer who read a statement supporting it.

"I very much felt heard by stockholders," Knapp said afterward.

The diversity proposal was backed by social investor Zevin Asset Management, which pushed it at 12 publicly traded technology firms this year. Zevin said its proposal was challenged by eBay, excluded from Apple's shareholder meeting by financial regulators, and withdrawn from Amazon on a technicality.

Intel, Microsoft and IBM, however, have established some kind of link between pay and the achievement of diversity goals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:00:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:01:59 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>

  • The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

    The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:30:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:43:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    A spokesman for porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer says her lawsuit alleging collusion with President Donald Trump's attorney to deny her claims of a sexual tryst is "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate.".More >>
    A spokesman for porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer says her lawsuit alleging collusion with President Donald Trump's attorney to deny her claims of a sexual tryst is "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate.".More >>

  • The Latest: Kardashian has 'emotional' call with prisoner

    The Latest: Kardashian has 'emotional' call with prisoner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:20:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:42:55 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...
    The White House says President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a woman whose case was championed by reality star Kim Kardashian West, saying she's been a model inmate.More >>
    The White House says President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a woman whose case was championed by reality star Kim Kardashian West, saying she's been a model inmate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly