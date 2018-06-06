Ravens fined by NFL, lose 2 OTA days for rules violation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ravens fined by NFL, lose 2 OTA days for rules violation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have been fined by the NFL and forced to forfeit two days of practice this week for violating offseason workout rules.

The NFL cited the team for pass coverage contact during earlier Offseason Team Activity sessions, according to coach John Harbaugh, who was also fined by the league.

For violating the rules of the collective bargaining agreement, the Ravens must cancel their scheduled OTA workouts on Thursday and Friday.

Harbaugh insisted the Ravens have "heavily emphasized these CBA pass coverage rules in meetings, and coached them diligently."

He insisted Wednesday that coaches have "done everything within our power and ability to practice within the rules and pulled players from practice who failed to adhere to the rules."

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome says breaking old practice habits by players competing for jobs, especially rookies, "takes more repetitions."

Newsome says the Ravens will "continue to be vigilant about this."

The amount of the fine levied against the Ravens and Harbaugh was not disclosed by the NFL.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:00:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:30:42 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. ...
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>
    President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.More >>

  • The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

    The Latest: Porn star's ex-lawyer denies her lawsuit claims

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:30:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:30:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...
    A spokesman for porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer says her lawsuit alleging collusion with President Donald Trump's attorney to deny her claims of a sexual tryst is "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate.".More >>
    A spokesman for porn actress Stormy Daniels' former lawyer says her lawsuit alleging collusion with President Donald Trump's attorney to deny her claims of a sexual tryst is "outrageously frivolous" and "desperate.".More >>

  • In new lawsuit, porn star says ex-lawyer was Trump's puppet

    In new lawsuit, porn star says ex-lawyer was Trump's puppet

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:40:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:25:10 GMT
    Porn actress Stormy Daniels claims her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)Porn actress Stormy Daniels claims her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly