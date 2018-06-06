Man flees with cash after robbing bank on Three Chopt Road

The suspect entered the South State Bank around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank on Three Chopt Road on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the South State Bank in the 7100 block of Three Chopt Road around 10:35 a.m. He approached the teller, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

"The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money," police said. "The suspect fled on foot behind the bank and was last seen headed towards Register Parkway and Patterson Avenue."

Police say the man is black, between 30-40 years old and was between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black mask over his face, a white hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

