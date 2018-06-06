Man flees with cash after robbing bank on Three Chopt Road

Shirley Love and her husband had new wood floors installed in their Richmond home in January of 2017. The work was done by Empire Today, but as time passed, the family noticed something.More >>
A Virginia school board's transgender bathroom ban is one step away from being reviewed by a federal appeals court.More >>
The latest development slated for Richmond's expanding Scott's Addition is a six-story apartment building near Broad Street.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Maren was a member of the Lollipop Guild, one of the Munchkins who greeted Dorothy shortly after she landed in Oz.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
Pastor Docho Eshete had just started baptizing 80 people when the crocodile attacked him.More >>
