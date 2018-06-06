Development continues to balloon in Scott's Addition

More than 3,500 people have moved to Scott's Addition in recent years. (Source: NBC12)

The latest development slated for Richmond's expanding Scott's Addition is a six-story apartment building near Broad Street.

The Summit off Broad Street and Summit Avenue will have 166 mostly single bedroom apartment units, on top of three commercial spaces. Developers say those spaces will likely include a restaurant and two stores.

The project is just the latest in a handful of new developments in the works for Scott's Addition. Some nearby business owners fear the development will squeeze the neighborhood's already tight parking situation, with new residents and customers vying for parking in the evenings.

"More parking problems,” said David Silversmith, who owns the Dog Wagon Plus restaurant. "As a development coming to town, (developers) should be giving a concession to Scott's Addition, and basically enhancing their parking."

Officials with S&P Developers say their plans have exceeded parking requirements, and don't anticipate any problems. Construction is slated to begin in October.

Richmond City Council recently rezoned Scott’s Addition to allow for higher density living as the area continues to grow. More than 3,500 people have moved into the area within the last half-decade. This means taller buildings, and less parking spaces required for new developments.

GRTC's Pulse bus rapid transit line is launching later this month. The city will then start a new traffic study focusing on easing congestion around the Broad Street corridor.

"We have so many people cutting through, and making use of our interior roads because of the construction of the Pulse,” said Trevor Dickerson, Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association president.

Neighbors are also eager for construction to start on a near $700,000 greenway trail bordering the CSX railroad track, from Roseneath Road to the Science Museum.

"There's not any parcel of land we can really purchase to create a park or anything in the middle of the neighborhood, so it's the best thing we have going for us right now,” said Dickerson.

There's also gr ant money being dedicated to constructing new sidewalks in Scott's Addition, especially making sure there are ramps for those who can't walk.

