The Latest: Yosemite climbers smash El Cap climb record

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the climbers who set a speed record on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Celebrated rock climber Alex Honnold says he didn't think he and his partner were on a record-shattering time to conquer Yosemite's El Capitan until he neared the finish line and looked at the timer on his phone.

Honnold says he was slightly emotional in breaking the two-hour mark Wednesday on the 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall.

Honnold and Tommy Caldwell broke the record three times in the past week, carving more than 20 minutes off a mark set last year.

Honnold says he's proud they kept at it to break the two-hour mark when they could have rested with records at about two hours, 10 minutes and just under two hours and two minutes.

Honnold says he doesn't plan on trying to improve on their record of one hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds.

The record came just days after another pair of El Capitan climbers fell to their deaths.

___

9:38 a.m.

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

Documentary photographer Austian Siadak says Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell scaled the 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall early Wednesday in one hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds.

On Monday, the climbers had shaved the time down to just over two hours - a barrier compared to track's 4-minute mile.

The time on the technical climbing route has consistently dropped since the peak was first climbed 60 years ago by Warren Harding and three others in 12 days following 18 months of drilling bolts and other hardware into the rock.

The record came just days after another pair of El Capitan climbers fell to their deaths.

