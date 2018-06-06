Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit in Hanover

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank on Three Chopt Road on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank on Three Chopt Road on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
With a high groundwater level, it's going to take a while for the river's depth to go down.More >>
With a high groundwater level, it's going to take a while for the river's depth to go down.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.More >>
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.More >>
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Former WLBT News anchor and reporter Stephanie Bell Flynt died overnight, WLBT confirmed Wednesday morning.More >>
Former WLBT News anchor and reporter Stephanie Bell Flynt died overnight, WLBT confirmed Wednesday morning.More >>
Pastor Docho Eshete had just started baptizing 80 people when the crocodile attacked him.More >>
Pastor Docho Eshete had just started baptizing 80 people when the crocodile attacked him.More >>
The Bullman family caught a furry friend taking up residence at their picnic table.More >>
The Bullman family caught a furry friend taking up residence at their picnic table.More >>