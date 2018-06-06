Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit in Hanover

The incident happened at Route 360 and Old Hickory Road. (Source: NBC12)

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says the victim is an adult.

The incident happened at Route 360 and Old Hickory Road, near Lee-Davis High School.

There's no information on whether or not there will be any charges.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12