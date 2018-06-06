Pedestrian dies after being hit in Hanover on Wednesday

The incident happened at Route 360 and Old Hickory Road. (Source: NBC12)

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Elton Cordle, 54, of Mechanicsville, was transported to the hospital where he died later Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Mechanicsville Turnpike about 1:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped, and an investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the crash.

