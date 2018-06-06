Pedestrian dies after being hit in Hanover on Wednesday

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.More >>
Just before midnight police responded to a home on Belt Boulevard, about a block away from the VA hospital where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your Thursday morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your Thursday morning news.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
The 2016 video shows 17-year-old Jevon Washington trying to leave his Katy, TX, school, after getting frustrated in class.More >>
The 2016 video shows 17-year-old Jevon Washington trying to leave his Katy, TX, school, after getting frustrated in class.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>