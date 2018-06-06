Injured Cespedes may be ready for Mets-Yankees series - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Injured Cespedes may be ready for Mets-Yankees series

By ADRY TORRES
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A slumping New York Mets offense could possibly receive some help from Yoenis Cespedes this weekend, just in time for the Subway Series against the New York Yankees.

Cespedes has been out since May 16 with a strained right hip. He participated in some drills Wednesday before the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway wouldn't rule out the slugger's return despite skipping a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

"I think that our performance staff and everybody would have to see him going 100 percent on the bases and out there in the outfield," Callaway said. "We know he can he can get through an at-bat OK. But we need to see him pushing off 100 percent to make sure that he is really ready to go."

Cespedes injured his hip on May 6 and played five games with discomfort. At the time of the injury, the Mets were 19-18. They've gone 8-13 in his absence, losing five straight 12 of 15 games entering Wednesday.

He is hitting .255 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 37 games this season.

Cespedes went through a simulated game Tuesday, taking six at-bats against injured starter Noah Syndergaard. Callaway said Syndergaard could return this Sunday depending on how he feels in the next few days.

The Mets, who've been limited to two runs in their last three games, would welcome back Cespedes for the three-game set at Citi Field against their crosstown rivals from the Bronx.

"I think we need to sit down and talk about that tonight, if there's another step before that," Callaway said.

