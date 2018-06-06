Another couple with recently-installed floor problems calls 12 for help

Shirley Love and her husband had new wood floors installed in their Richmond home in January of 2017. The work was done by Empire Today, but as time passed, the family noticed something.

"My husband, he found it he was like something's wrong with these floors and I was like 'what?'” said Shirley Love.

They noticed that the floor started to sink in several spots, like it was going to give in. So they called the company back out about a year later. Love said the rep that showed up was less than helpful.

"And he said, 'well, we're not going to do anything about it because that's how the floor is supposed to be,'” Love said. “'Your salesman should have told you that it's going to give in.'"

She said the salesman never told her anything like that. She felt helpless, because they'd already paid more than $3,000 that would not be refunded.

That's when she called 12 On Your Side. Eric Philips was able to reach Empire's corporate office, where a company official explained that the kind of floor the Loves have is a "floating floor," which is not glued down and may allow for some give.

The company sent a crew over to re-inspect to make sure it wasn't giving more than it should. Company officials say although the floor was within specs, they've promised to redo it. They sent a statement saying:

"While we are sorry that Ms. Love was initially not pleased with her floating floor, we're happy to satisfy her concerns for customer satisfaction and goodwill, by using a glue-down installation method instead. We trust that Ms. Love will be delighted with her new flooring."

The Loves are relieved that the company is doing something to address this problem.

"Because like I say, I don't have three thousand dollars laying around,” Love said.

